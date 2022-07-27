THE OFFICE of the Vice President (OVP) on Wednesday said it is eyeing to set up a permanent office for “stability” and reduce operations expenses.

“The OVP aims to establish and construct a permanent home and office for succeeding vice presidents and the OVP personnel,” Reynold S. Munsayac, spokesman of Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio, said at a news conference.

“This will enhance efficiency in the delivery of social services to the people.”

Ms. Duterte-Carpio succeeded Maria Leonor “Leni” G. Robredo, who used the OVP to pursue anti-poverty programs with civic organizations and businesses.

The Philippine vice president, who is elected separately from the president, is traditionally given a Cabinet post.

Ms. Duterte-Carpio is concurrently Education secretary.

Ms. Robredo, on the other hand, only briefly held a Cabinet position as Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council chair. She was then head of the opposition and was vocal about her objections on some of the policies of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza