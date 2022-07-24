At least 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting incident at Ateneo De Manila University

At least 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting incident at Ateneo De...

AT LEAST two casualties, one dead and another injured, were reported in a shooting incident at the Ateneo De Manila University in Quezon City just before a graduation ceremony on Sunday, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) reported.

The MMDA said police arrived at the school’s campus at around 2:55 p.m. after reports of the shooting circulated online.

The Guidon, Ateneo’s official publication, said in a tweet that the campus went on lockdown shortly after the shooting.

“Confirmed reports as of 3:56 PM are one dead and one wounded, as per QCPD Director Police Brigadier General Remus B. Medina,” said in a tweet.

As of press time, a full report on the incident has yet to be released by Quezon City police.

The Jesuit-run Ateneo announced on its social media pages that its law school’s graduation ceremony was canceled due to the shooting.

“Ateneo is continuing to work with the police and other authorities to deal with the incident,” it said.

Supreme Court (SC) Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo was supposed to be a guest speaker at the Ateneo Law School event but was advised to turn back when the shooting was reported, SC Spokesperson Brian Keith F. Hosaka told reporters in a Viber message.

“He was still in transit when the shooting happened and was advised to turn back. The Chief Justice is safe,” Mr. Hosaka said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez