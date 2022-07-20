PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has appointed Cesar Chiong as acting general manager of the Manila International Airport Authority, according to Malacañang

He also named Edgardo Diaz as deputy director-general for operations of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) and Manuel Antonio Tamayo as deputy director-general for administration and finance, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a statement.

“The Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) shall remain under the leadership of Executive Director Carmelo Arcilla,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Office for Transportation Security will be headed by Ma. O Ranada Aplasca.

Mr. Marcos also picked Hernani Nieves Fabia as administrator of the Maritime Industry Authority, she said. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza