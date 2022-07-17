A GROUP of port users has committed to support the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., vowing to help the government with its programs related to port operations.

“We are a key cog in the logistics chain, and we can, in a modest but determined and purposive way, facilitate the fruition of Your Excellency’s hope and promise of prosperity,” the Port Users Confederation of the Philippines, Inc. (PUCP) said in a statement.

“[We] are available to help your government with its program, especially those related to port operations,” it added.

The statement was signed by representatives from its member organizations, including the Philippine Integrated Exporters, Inc., Philippine Chamber of Arrastre and Stevedoring Operators, Inc., Federation of Air Customs Brokers and Forwarders of the Philippines, and the Association of Paper Traders of the Philippines, Inc., among others.

During the campaign, Mr. Marcos vowed to make the Philippines a shipping and logistics powerhouse in Asia.

Global and local supply chains have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, and problems in the logistics sector have been aggravated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza