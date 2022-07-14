PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has appointed an officer-in-charge (OIC) at the Health department, according to the presidential palace.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario S. Vergeire will be the officer-in-charge pending the president’s final pick of the Health secretary, Press Secretary Rose Beatrix “Trixie” Cruz-Angeles told a televised news briefing on Thursday.

In his first memorandum circular, Mr. Marcos Jr. said government agencies where he has yet to name a head would be led by an officer-in-charge, who should be most senior official.

Ms. Vergeire was tapped to head the National Vaccination Operations Center in June. As a Health official, she has spoken on behalf of the government’s pandemic response team.

The Health agency acknowledged Mr. Marcos for tapping one of its career executives.

“Each and every member of the DoH family shall work together to continue the gains instituted by previous administrations,” it said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing our recovery from the pandemic, and working towards universal health care for all Filipinos.” — KATA