Disaster management treaties database launched to strengthen Philippines’ international partnerships  

THE DEPARTMENT of Foreign Affairs on Thursday launched a database of foreign agreements and treaties on disaster management that the Philippines is party to, a tool that is intended to help strengthen linkages towards resilience amid the global climate crisis.

The digital listing of disaster risk reduction and management (DRRM) accords includes multilateral instruments such as the Paris Agreement on climate change as well as bilateral treaties with countries like Vietnam, Norway, and Thailand, the department said in a statement.

“The Database aims to provide a consolidated reference for generating periodic reports on its compliance with various DRRM agreements and treaties, in order to help strengthen partnerships and coordination among all key actors and stakeholders in disaster risk reduction and management,” it said.

The launch was held in line with the country’s observance of National Disaster Resilience Month in July every year. The tool is part of the Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Plan 2020-2030.

The Philippines, located within the Pacific typhoon belt, gets an average of 20 storms of different intensities annually. It is also within the Pacific ring of fire, which makes it vulnerable to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan