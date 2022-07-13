AGRICULTURAL damage due to flooding triggered by rains brought by the southwest monsoon climbed to P27.28 million, according to data from the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Damage and losses have been reported in Sultan Kudarat and Zamboanga del Sur, both in southern Philippines, as well as flash floods covered with mudslide in Ifugao province in the north.

Volume of production loss stood at 928 metric tons (MT) across 1,303 hectares of agricultural areas and affected 1,490 farmers.

The most affected commodities include rice, high value crops and livestock.

Available interventions by the DA include rice, corn and assorted vegetable seeds; and drugs and biologics for livestock and poultry.

The department said it will also provide funds from the Survival and Recovery Program of Agricultural Credit Policy Council; the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation, and the Quick Response Fund for the rehabilitation of affected areas.

The DA’s Cordillera Administrative Region office also announced that it is scheduled to distribute available seed buffer stocks to affected farmers in Ifugao.

The DA said it will continue conducting assessment of damage and losses brought by flooding due to continuous rain in the agri-fisheries sector.

The southwest monsoon in the Philippines, as defined by state weather bureau PAGASA, are warm moist winds that cause rains over the western portion of the country from May to September. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson