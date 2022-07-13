THE PHILIPPINE Tourism department on Wednesday cheered the inclusion of Boracay Island among TIME‘s 50 extraordinary destinations to explore in 2022, and at the same time reiterated its direction towards boosting marketing efforts for other destinations in the country.

“The Department of Tourism affirms its pride and honor as Boracay Island once again proved its allure as a tourist haven. Such recognition will surely help us attain our goal of regaining our position in the global market,” Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said.

Ms. Frasco, who has been holding “Listening Tours” around the country in her initial days in office, said the department continues to closely collaborate with stakeholders to make tourism a significant revenue source.

“We will exert all efforts to put in the limelight not only the country’s premier tourist destinations like Boracay, but also other places of interest in the country which may not have been given equal focus and attention in the past.”

“Surely, the Philippines has a multitude of sites and tourism activities that we could offer to the world. And, in addition to natural resources, we look forward as well to developing and promoting the talents of our people and the products that have potential for national and global marketability,” she said.

TIME’s 50 World’s Greatest Places for 2022 was based on nominations from its international network of correspondents and contributors, with focus on places “offering new and exciting experiences.”

Boracay was closed in 2018 for about six months for a rehabilitation and redevelopment program upon the order of then President Rodrigo R. Duterte who said the popular tourist island had turned into a “cesspool.”

DIVE EXPO

Meanwhile, the department is staging the Philippine International Dive Expo (PHIDEX) 2022 in hybrid mode on August 19 to 21.

The main physical venue will be at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

There will be a conference to be participated in by local and international dive industry experts, dive tour operators, and partner dive businesses.

Exhibition booths will showcase dive resorts and centers in different parts of the country. — MSJ