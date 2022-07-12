A SENATOR, who seeks to lead the Senate Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes Committee, has vowed to prioritize economic reform to support the country’s recovery.

“Once I truly become the head of the committee on constitutional amendment, I will prioritize economic reform,” neophyte Senator Robinhood Ferdinand “Robin” C. Padilla said in a statement on Tuesday in a mix of English and Filipino.

“Without economic reform in the constitution, no matter the system or form of government, we cannot rise,” he said. “We need FDIs (foreign direct investments). Now before it’s too late.”

The senator believes that business ownership in restricted sectors should be 50-50 for Filipinos and foreigners instead of the current 60-40. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan