PHL, US reaffirm commitment to strengthen supply chains, climate crisis response 

THE PHILIPPINES and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to jointly reinforce supply chains and address the climate crisis, according to their foreign affairs leaders.

“Secretary Blinken and I agreed to continue working together on building resilient supply chains, addressing the climate crisis and transitioning to clean energy,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique A. Manalo said in a tweet on Sunday after speaking with US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken at the weekend.

“Appreciate US commitment to alliance and to PH as equal and sovereign partner in promoting peace, prosperity & international law-based order in the region,” he said.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price in a statement on Saturday also said the conversation highlighted “the increasing significance of the US-Philippine bilateral alliance to security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world.”

US President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. earlier said he looked forward to working with Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to continue strengthening the US-Philippine bilateral relations.

Mr. Biden said he wants to expand cooperation on such issues as the fight against the coronavirus, climate crisis response, promoting broad-based economic growth, and respect for human rights.

Mr. Marcos has assured the US leader that the Philippines “has always held the United States in high regard as a friend, an ally, and a partner.” — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan