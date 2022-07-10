SECRETARY Carlito G. Galvez, Jr. is keeping his post as presidential peace adviser on holdover capacity, according to a memo released by the Office of the President on Saturday.

He will stay on until the end of the year or until a replacement has been designated, or if he is reappointed, according to the memo signed by Executive Secretary Victor D. Rodriguez.

“In order that there will be no disruption in the activities of the Office of the Presidential Peace Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity and the implementation of the comprehensive peace process,” it said.

Mr. Galvez, a retired military general, was appointed by former President Rodrigo R. Duterte in 2018 to head what was then the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process.

He was one of the top commanders that led security forces against Islamic State-linked local terrorists in the 2017 Marawi siege. He retired in December 2018 as chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

In his message during Saturday’s celebration of Eid al-Adha or the Muslim Feast of Sacrifice, Mr. Galvez said the new leadership is committed to pursuing peace programs, particularly in the Bangsamoro region in the country’s south.

“The Marcos administration is inspired by the lessons imparted by the Eid al-Adha, and is determined to continue the implementation of the comprehensive Philippine peace process, especially in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao,” he said.

He was also designated by Mr. Duterte as chief implementer of the inter-agency task force against coronavirus. — MSJ