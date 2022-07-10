VICE President Sara Z. Duterte-Carpio will relocate her office to Mandaluyong City to enhance its efficiency, her spokesman said.

“This will enhance efficiency, economy, and result in streamlined processes since all the OVP employees are within the same area,” Reynold Munsayac, Ms. Duterte-Carpio’s spokesman, said in a statement at the weekend.

Mr. Munsayac said they decided to move out of the state-owned Quezon City Reception House in New Manila used by her predecessor, former Vice President Maria Leonor G. Robredo, after inspection and human resource inventory.

He said the new office will be more accessible to the public due to its proximity to major roads and public transportation facilities.

Ms. Duterte-Carpio also has an office at the Department of Education in Pasig City, which is near Mandaluyong.

Ms. Duterte-Carpio, Mr. Marcos’ education chief, last month disclosed a plan to build a permanent residence for future vice presidents.

In the Philippines, the president and vice-president are elected separately and may come from different political parties. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza