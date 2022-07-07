DAVAO City recorded 30 new coronavirus cases on July 6, the highest daily log since March, the local COVID-19 task force reported.

The positivity rate was 6.3%, which is higher than the 5% acceptable threshold, task force spokesperson Michelle B. Schlosser said over the city-run radio station.

“We previously averaged 1% to 1.5% positivity rate then it went up to three percent. From June 26 to July 2, we reached 5%. This week we have been averaging a 6% positivity rate. Admittedly, it is increasing daily,” she said.

The city had 142 active cases as of July 6, based on data from the Department of Health’s COVID tracker. Bed occupancy was at 23.8% out of the 546 allocated beds within the city’s medical facilities.

Ms. Schlosser said a continued increase in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases could put the city under a stricter alert level by July 16.

“If we want to remain under alert level 1 (the lowest), we have to contribute. In contributing, we have to follow the minimum public health standards, which are wearing face masks and observing hand hygiene. And then we also need to get vaccinated,” she said in a mix of English and Visayan.

She stressed that anti-COVID-19 vaccines do not guarantee against being infected by the virus but these provide protection against the severity of the disease.

As of end-June, the city’s booster uptake has remained low at 21% with only 278,866 getting a booster shot out of the more than 1.33 million fully vaccinated individuals.

The city’s 18 district health centers now serve as vaccination sites, except for the immunocompromised 12-17 age group, which is catered to by a special team at the Southern Philippines Medical Center. — MSJ