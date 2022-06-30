FORMER Camariñes Sur Rep. Rolando “Nonoy” G. Andaya, Jr. passed away on June 30, his family announced. He was 53.

“With deep grief and sadness, we announce the untimely death of our father,” his children wrote in a Facebook post Thursday morning.

“We request for your fervent prayers for his eternal repose, and to allow us, his family, to grieve privately our loss.”

They did not give details on cause of death.

Mr. Andaya lost in the May 9 election to Camariñes Sur Governor Vincenzo Luigi R. Villafuerte, brother of the previous governor.

He served as House Majority Leader for a year in the 17th Congress. He represented the Camariñes Sur 1st District from 1998 to 2006, and again from 2010 to 2019.

From 2006 to 2010, he served as Budget secretary under then President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

His wife Marissa, who was elected in 2019 to the Camariñes Sur House seat, died in 2020 of cancer.

Prior to joining politics in 1998, Mr. Andaya, a lawyer, worked for two years at the Securities and Exchange Commission. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan