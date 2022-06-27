CORONAVIRUS infections in the Philippines rose by 53% in the past week to 4,634 from a week earlier, the Department of Health (DoH) said in a bulletin on Monday.

Of the total for June 20 to 26, 14 patients or 0.30% were critical, it said. It added that 51 more patients were found to have died, although not one died on June 13 to June 26.

The agency said 391 or 14.9% of 2,628 intensive care unit (ICU) beds had been used as of June 26, while 4,034 or 18.1% of 22,251 non-ICU beds were occupied.

It added that 591 severe and critical coronavirus patients or 10.7% of total admissions were staying in hospitals.

The Health department said 70.36 million people had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of June 26, while 14.95 million people have received booster shots. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza