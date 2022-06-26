THE CEBU City government is deploying buses for free rides during rush hours as commuters face difficulties amid an apparent decrease in the number of public transport vehicles plying their routes.

Mayor Michael L. Rama issued a directive Friday for the free ride program, starting immediately using 19 city-owned buses.

Mr. Rama said the free service in one of the busiest urban areas in the country will be in effect while the local government looks into other solutions.

“I already have a directive now with Councilor Philip Zafra… He will coordinate with Rene Plarisan, our in-charge of transportation. And whatever transportation we have these will all be available,” he said during a video press conference Friday.

The mayor said he will be talking to bus companies for possibly “augmenting” the transport service.

“Free, in the meantime that we are into this situation,” he said.

Mr. Zafra, for his part, said, members of the city disaster risk reduction office will be assisting in identifying priority areas where the buses will be deployed based on the number of stranded commuters.

“They will take note of the areas concerned,” the councilor said, then coordinate with the city department in charge of dispatching the buses.

The public transport service problem arising in part from high fuel prices could worsen in the coming months as schools resume face-to-face classes in August. — MSJ