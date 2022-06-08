ALMOST half of Senator Emmanuel D. Pacquiao, Sr.’s P119.13-million election spending came from contributions from various sources, according to an expense statement submitted on Wednesday.

The boxing champion spent only P62.68 million from his own pocket, based on his statement of contributions and expenditures submitted to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

The senator did not receive any contributions from his political party, the Progressive Movement for the Devolution of Initiatives or Probinsya Muna Development Initiative.

Mr. Pacquiao, whose term as senator will end on June 30, placed third in this year’s presidential race with more than 3.6 million votes.

Meanwhile, Vice-President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio declared P216.19 million worth of expenses for her campaign, none of which came from her own pocket.

The expenses of the presidential daughter, who beat eight contenders in the 2022 elections, were below the P674-million cap for vice presidential candidates.

She got the highest number of votes for any candidate in Philippine history at 32.2 million.

Ms. Carpio got P136.6 million of in-kind donations from her political party and P79.5 million of in-kind contributions from other sources. She did not receive cash donations, according to her expense paper.

President-elect Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. earlier said he did not spend his own money for his campaign, having received more than P600 million in contributions from various sources, according his expense statement submitted on Tuesday.

He spent P623 million of the P624.68 million campaign contributions, according to his statement of contributions and expenditures filed with Comelec.

Mr. Marcos will pay income tax on the unspent balance, Drixel Jann S. Dabatos, a member of Mr. Marcos’ legal team, told reporters.

Mr. Marcos got cash contributions from “other sources” worth P373.25 million and in-kind contributions worth P4.2 million. He also received P247.234 million in in-kind donations from his political party. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan and Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza