THE PHILIPPINE Competition Commission (PCC) has opened a new investigation and collaboration station (i-Station) in Legazpi City as part of its campaign to deliver services faster across the regions.

The i-Station will serve as temporary workstation for PCC personnel until it opens a permanent regional office, it said in a statement on Thursday.

“The operation of these hubs will not only facilitate the ease of conduct of investigations, but also better coordination with regional government agencies and more effective handling of complaints and queries,” the PCC said.

Located at the National Economic and Development Authority office in Legazpi, it is the second i-Station set up after the Baguio City branch was opened last year.

Two others are targeted for launch this year, one in Cebu City to serve the Visayas and one in Davao City for Mindanao. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave