PRESIDENT-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday met with top lawmakers including two who are vying for Senate President and House Speaker to discuss his legislative agenda.

Senator Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri and House Majority leader Martin G. Romualdez, who are aiming to become the next Senate President and House Speaker, were among those who attended the meeting, Mr. Marcos’ camp said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr. Zubiri earlier said the incoming president “wants to shape up the legislative agenda immediately.”

Mr. Zubiri and Mr. Romualdez have been told to sit down and discuss the possible legislative agenda at Mr. Marcos’ first state of the nation address.

“Zubiri, who is rumored to be vying for the top Senate post, led the senators in discussing legislative plans for the next six years of the Marcos administration, while Romualdez who is poised to become the next Speaker, presented programs on the part of the House,” according to the statement.

Mr. Zubiri was accompanied by Senators Maria Lourdes “Nancy” S. Binay-Angeles, Joseph Victor “JV” G. Ejercito, Jose “Jinggoy” P. Ejercito Jr., Lorna Regina “Loren” B. Legarda, Rafael T. Tulfo, Manuel “Lito” M. Lapid, Ralph G. Recto and Ramon “Bong” B. Revilla Jr.

Mr. Romualdez, whose speakership bid has been endorsed by Speaker Lord Allan Q. Velasco and Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, was joined by Iloilo Rep. Janet L. Garin and Isabela Rep. Antonio T. Albano.

Mr. Marcos earlier said a new stimulus measure would become part of his priority legislation for the incoming Congress.

His inauguration is set for June 30. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza