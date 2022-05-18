MARTIAL Law victims on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court (SC) to stop lawmakers from counting the votes for Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr., who is set to win by a landslide in this year’s presidential race.

In a 49-page petition, the Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses asked the tribunal to stop the proclamation of the son and namesake of the late dictator, saying he is unfit to serve as president after his conviction for tax evasion in the 1990s.

“With due respect to the Commission on Elections (Comelec), it is submitted that it is the repeated, deliberate, willful and intentional violation of the Tax Code that makes such violation a crime involving moral turpitude,” it said.

The plaintiffs sought to overturn the Comelec full court’s decision to affirm a division ruling that said his failure to file his tax returns in the 1980s did not involve wicked, deviant behavior.

A group of taxpayers on Monday also asked the High Court to top Mr. Marcos’ proclamation, as it argued he is unfit to run for public office because he is a criminal. — JVDO