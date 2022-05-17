THE CAMP of presumptive president Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday confirmed that it has invited former labor secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma and migrant workers’ rights advocate Susan “Toots” Ople to be part of the incoming administration.

Mr. Laguesma has been offered to head the Labor department, while Ms. Ople for the newly-established agency for migrant workers, Mr. Marcos’ spokesman Victor D. Rodriguez said at a news conference.

“Their reception was very warm. They were honored,” added Mr. Rodriguez, who also heads Mr. Marcos’ transition team.

He said the personalities asked for some time to consult with people they trust to seek advice.

Among the personalities expected to be part of the next Cabinet is former Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos, Jr. for the Interior department. Mr. Abalos was the manager of Mr. Marcos’ presidential campaign.

Presumptive vice president Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has also agreed to be education secretary. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza