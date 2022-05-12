By Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza, Reporter

and John Victor D. Ordoñez

THE PHILIPPINES posted more than 100 coronavirus infections on May 11, bringing the total to 3.69 million, according to the OCTA Research Group.

Manila, the capital and nearby cities accounted for 52 of the 109 new cases nationwide on Wednesday, OCTA Research fellow Fredegusto P. David tweeted on Thursday.

There were 3,328 active cases and no new deaths, he added, citing data from the Department of Health (DoH).

The death toll stood at 60,439, he said. There are 418 new recoveries, bringing the total to 3.62 million.

The Philippine government had fully vaccinated about 68.53 million people or 76.14% of the target population as of May 11, according to the presidential palace, more than a year after it started the government’s vaccination program.

Nearly 13.52 million booster shots have been given out, palace spokesman Jose Martin M. Andanar told a televised news briefing.

Experts have warned of a potential coronavirus surge after the May 9 polls.

Meanwhile, a private health group has asked the Supreme Court to stop the government from requiring people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, which it said is illegal.

In a 173-page petition, COVID Call to Humanity said an order the country’s pandemic task force mandating public and private establishments to require their employees to be get vaccinated is unconstitutional.

“The petitioners ask the court to direct the respondents and all persons acting on their behalf to ensure that persons who submit for vaccination do so freely, voluntarily, and intelligently, after a written acknowledgment that they have been advised of all possible side effects of vaccines,” the group said.

Named respondents were Education Secretary Leonor M. Briones, Health secretary Francisco T. Duque III and Makati City Mayor Mar-Len Abigail Binay.

Under the pandemic task force’s November 2021 order, private and public establishments can deny service or entry to people who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The plaintiffs said mandatory vaccination for workers and banning unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people from establishments have deprived them of their constitutional right to liberty.

“The respondents have a clear legal duty to ensure the protection of people’s right to health vis-a-vis the right of the people to be informed on matters,” according to a copy of the petition. “They should be able to freely exercise their right to choose whether or not to get vaccinated.”