BUDGET carrier Cebu Pacific, operated by Cebu Air, Inc., has resumed domestic flights to Clark International Airport, located about 90 kilometers north of the capital Manila.

The company announced that its Cebu-Clark flight on Monday was the first local carrier to use the airport’s new Terminal 2.

“We are happy to be the first domestic flight to operate in the newly opened terminal, another first for us since we conducted a simulation flight for the Clark-Cebu route in December 2021,” said Cebu Pacific Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Michael Ivan Shau.

Cebu Pacific started operating the Clark-Cebu route in 2006.

Before the pandemic, the airline was also serving direct flights from Clark to six other domestic destinations, namely Bacolod, Bohol, Boracay, Davao, Iloilo, and Puerto Princesa. It also flew to four international destinations then, namely Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, and Tokyo.

It currently flies daily between Clark and Cebu.

“As more borders open and leisure travel becomes available, we look forward to ramping up our network in this key hub to address the anticipated demand,” Mr. Shau said.

Cebu Pacific has also started flying to the newly-opened Bicol International Airport, with the first flight using an Airbus aircraft from Manila landing on May 1.

In a flight schedule for May submitted to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, which manages the Bicol airport, the airline has set daily flights between Manila and Bicol, and four times a week to and from Cebu. — MSJ