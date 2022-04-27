PHILIPPINE authorities detected a mutation of the Omicron coronavirus variant in a Finnish national who visited Baguio City in the country’s north on April 2, according to the Department of Health (DoH).

The foreigner, 52, had recovered and returned to her country, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday. She had not been isolated because she was fully vaccinated and did not show symptoms when she arrived.

Nine close contacts of the woman with the Omicron BA 2.12 mutation had been identified, two of whom were tested and found to be negative, DoH said. The woman traveled to a university in Quezon City and to Baguio City to conduct seminars.

Nine days after her arrival, the patient experienced mild symptoms such as a headache and sore throat. “She then tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 via reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) the next day.”

The sublineage of the Omicron variant has been flagged by the US Center for Disease Control (US-CDC) “to be observed in increasing COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) cases in the United States from two weeks ago,” DoH said.

Scientists are still characterizing these Omicron sublineages in terms of transmissibility and if they can cause more severe disease.

“Preliminary data have shown that their mutations are associated with higher transmissibility,” it said. “However, there is currently no evidence that these sublineages cause more a severe disease.” — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza