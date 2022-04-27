THE SUPREME COURT (SC) has upheld Taguig City’s ownership of the 729-hectare Bonifacio Global City Complex and several villages in a three-decade dispute with Makati City.

In a 52-page decision dated Dec. 1 but released only on Wednesday, the tribunal favored Taguig based on historical, documentary and testimonial evidence.

“We find that Taguig presented evidence that is more convincing and worthier of belief than those proffered by Makati,” it said, affirming a 2011 ruling by a Pasig trial court and a subsequent appellate court decision.

“We rule that Taguig has a superior claim to the disputed areas,” it added in the ruling written by Justice Ricardo R. Rosario.

The trial court in 1994 stopped the Makati City government from exercising jurisdiction over parcels of land that made up Fort Bonifacio, including the so-called Inner Fort that comprises the villages of Pembo, Comembo, Cembo, South Cembo, West Rembo, East Rembo and Pitogo.

The Philippine Army headquarters, Navy installation, Marines’ headquarters, Consular area, Joint US Military Assistance Group area, Heritage Park, Libingan ng mga Bayani, AFP Officers Village and the so-called six villages are in these areas. — Norman P. Aquino