THE PHILIPPINES has renewed its call for Russia to withdraw from Ukraine, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

The government issued the call at a joint committee meeting with the European Union (EU), DFA said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Philippines and EU “agreed to continue to work together closely and stand up for the international rules-based order, the principles of sovereignty and nonaggression, as well as for a peaceful diplomatic solution,” it added.

The Philippines and EU also recognized the importance of a United Nations-backed arbitral ruling that voided China’s claim to more than 80% of the South China Sea based on a 1940s map, it said. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza