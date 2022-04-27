Home The Nation Philippines renews call for Russian withdrawal
THE PHILIPPINES has renewed its call for Russia to withdraw from Ukraine, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).
The government issued the call at a joint committee meeting with the European Union (EU), DFA said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Philippines and EU “agreed to continue to work together closely and stand up for the international rules-based order, the principles of sovereignty and nonaggression, as well as for a peaceful diplomatic solution,” it added.
The Philippines and EU also recognized the importance of a United Nations-backed arbitral ruling that voided China’s claim to more than 80% of the South China Sea based on a 1940s map, it said. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza