PRESIDENTIAL aspirant Senator Panfilo “Ping” M. Lacson, Sr. on Thursday promised that vaccine skeptics will not be discriminated against under his administration.

He maintained his position that receiving vaccination against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) will be voluntary in consideration of human rights and individual freedom.

“It cannot be forced (on people). It is our individual choice, individual right, if we will get it or not,” he said.

However, the senator also stressed the need to consider the welfare of those around so-called anti-vaxxers due to the risk of infection.

He also said that while vaccinations will not be mandatory under his leadership, he remains in favor of incentive-based programs to encourage people to get vaccinated.

He plans more accessible, efficient, and inclusive vaccination drives.

Mr. Lacson further said he has plans to ensure the nation’s transition from a coronavirus pandemic to treating the disease as endemic while proactively preparing for future public health threats.

“The medium and long term (plan) includes investing in research and development because we keep relying on importations,” he told reporters at a press conference on Thursday.

He said the Philippines needs to stop its over-reliance on imports and instead tap the capability of local entrepreneurs in supplying necessities, including health supplies.

The senator also noted a bill he previously filed establishing the Virology Science and Technology Institute of the Philippines. He plans to prioritize this if he wins as the country’s chief executive. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan