MORE than half of the Philippines including the capital region would be kept under the most relaxed coronavirus alert level until the end of April, the presidential palace said on Wednesday.

In a statement, presidential spokesman Jose Martin M. Andanar said 887 or 54% of 1,634 cities in the country would be under Alert Level 1 from April 16 to 30.

The Philippines posted 1,906 new coronavirus infections from April 4 to 10, 29% lower than a week earlier, health authorities said this week.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario S. Vergeire said on Tuesday said infections might have plateaued, with cases continuing to fall.

The government had fully vaccinated 66.74 million people as of April 11, while 12.53 million people have received booster shots.

Under the first alert level, all establishments and activities are allowed at full capacity. — KATA