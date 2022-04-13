Comelec deploys local absentee voting ballots 

THE COMMISSION on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday started deploying local absentee ballots and other election materials for people who can’t vote on election day.

“The Committee on Local Absentee Voting has commenced the deployment of local absentee ballots and other election paraphernalia to government agencies, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, media entities and corporations,” it tweeted.

Local absentee voting will be held from April 27 to 29.

About 84,000 government workers, soldiers and journalists will be allowed to vote before the rest of Filipino voters because they will be working on May 9. — JVDO