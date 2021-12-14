The Met reopens on 90th anniversary

1 of 3

THE METROPOLITAN Theater formally reopened on the 90th anniversary of its inauguration on Dec. 10.

The art deco Metropolitan Theater, designed by architect Juan M. Arellano, was inaugurated on Dec. 10, 1931. While badly damaged during the Second World War, it was subsequently “repurposed as a boxing arena, a motel, gay bar, basketball court, and as a home for squatters,” according to Wikipedia.

The theater was declared a National Historical Landmark in 1973, and its first restoration was initiated by former First Lady Imelda Marcos in 1978. Following that period, it served as a theater until it closed in 1996 due to conflicting ownership claims between the City of Manila and the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS).

The Arroyo administration, in collaboration with the City of Manila, attempted to restore it on the same year it was declared a National Cultural Treasure in 2010. The ownership issue was finally settled in 2015 when the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) bought the building from the GSIS on an as-is where-is basis. Restoration efforts started soon after.

While it had its soft opening in June 2021, its official reopening was rescheduled several times because of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. But during that time, some productions were staged there, although these were done without an audience and were instead shown online, most notably the restaging of the musical Lapulapu: Ang Datu ng Mactan.

The celebration of its 90th anniversary began with a cultural presentation of “Pitong Alay” (Seven Offerings) which involved representations of fire, water, salt, rice, masks, costumes, and props, and the presentation of a production book on the musical Lapulapu: Ang Datu ng Mactan.

“Pinagdiriwang natin ang ika-limang buhay ng isang gusali na naging simbolo na tinatawag nating cultural legacy (We are celebrating the fifth life of a structure that was a symbol of what we call cultural legacy),” National Commission for Cultural and the Arts Chairperson Arsenio “Nick” J. Lizaso said in his welcome speech.

“Kay raming hamon at hadlang ang narasan upang magtagumpay at makarating sa makasaysayang gabing ito. Sa bandang huli, ang tagumpay na ito ay tagumpay nating lahat. Ang Met ay isang tunay na teatro ng bayan o isang tanghalan ng bayan (There were many challenges and barriers encountered in order to succeed and arrive at this historic evening. In the end, this success is our success. The Met is a true theater of the nation),” he said.

Performance highlights of the evening included a medley of music from musicals which had been presented in the Met as arranged by Jem Robert Talaroc and performed by the Manila Symphony Orchestra; a tribute to former Met Executive Director Conchita Sunico (1913-1990) who had overseen the theater productions for decades; the “Mahal Kong Bodabil Suite,” arranged by Krina Cayabyab; “Itanghal sa Lahat,” a medley of Broadway and original Filipino musicals; and a performance of the Met theme, “Pasulong Muli Ang MET!,” with lyrics by Floy Quintos and original music by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab.

In a previous interview with BusinessWorld, Mr. Lizaso said that the Met’s programs will focus on traditional performing arts, as well as collaborations with educational institutions and local government units on projects promoting Filipino culture and arts. (https://www.bworldonline.com/a-long-awaited-revival/)

While waiting for the theater to be able to welcome the public for its first live show, its upcoming and previous programs are accessible online through the Met Theater’s official Facebook page.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/METphOfficial/. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman