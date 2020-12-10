The Manila International Auto Show takes a virtual detour

The automotive industry is one of the deeply affected industries amid the ongoing global pandemic but has remained strong and resilient. In line with the new normal, there has been a rise in alternative sales efforts such as virtual showrooms, and remote financial consultations for automobile purchases. A lot of car events have pivoted to the online space.

In fact, the most anticipated motoring and driving event in the country is shifting gears virtually. This 2020, the Manila International Auto show or widely known as MIAS is taking a detour to the digital realm as it introduces the premiere edition of MIAS WIRED.

Happening this Dec. 16 to 20, MIAS WIRED is a virtual event that will bring together the biggest automobile brands and car enthusiasts to showcase the latest updates in the automotive industry. In the event, participants will have the opportunity to check the latest car models which will conquer the road soon as well as get an insider’s access to various car showrooms at the comforts of their own space. The latest innovations and newest automotive trends will also be discussed in this highly anticipated event.

The leading exhibition and events management company in the Philippines, Worldbex Services International, is at the forefront of taking events beyond expositions by providing a platform for the community to create connections and nurture the automotive industry as a whole through MIAS WIRED. The event will bring all the country’s top car brands, car accessories, automotive technology, and car enthusiasts together in order to help solve the challenges of the industry in the new normal.

Aside from all these, MIAS WIRED will bring some of the annual trade show’s exciting event highlights to this accessible and dynamic channel, promising guests that it will bring the same excitement the annual MIAS delivers.

For more information, call (02) 8656-92-39 or e-mail inquire@worldbexevents.com . Interested participants can pre-register now at www.manilaautoshow.com, and follow @manilaautoshow on Facebook and Instagram.