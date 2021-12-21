By Brontë H. Lacsamana

WITH the Department of Health (DoH) reporting on Monday three cases of Omicron, the latest coronavirus variant of concern, the Philippines must be cautious about gathering over the holidays.

“[We should be concerned] because even if a person is fully vaccinated, they can still acquire the infection — but milder — and be a carrier to others,” said Dr. Kiara Marie H. Padua, a senior resident of internal medicine at the Makati Medical Center (MMC), via Messenger. “We have to take into account that present vaccines may not be as effective with the Omicron variant.”

Last week, the country’s nationwide mass vaccination campaign was affected by Typhoon Odette, which hit areas in Visayas and Mindanao and delayed inoculation. It also resulted in the Philippines’ lowest daily tally of cases since May 2020 due to multiple laboratories’ inability to submit data amidst the typhoon.

Despite this downward trend, families and friends must follow recommendations by the Inter-Agency Task Force in order to prevent a surge.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario S. Vergeire also said in a media forum on Monday that the decline of national admissions and severe cases since October doesn’t mean people should be lax about the minimum public health standards.

Mutations have possibly made Omicron more infectious and more resistant to vaccines, according to various research fellows. Hence the safest bet is little to no contact with anyone, vaccinated or not.

KEEP IT SMALL

MMC’s Dr. Padua still prefers virtual Christmas parties on video conferencing platforms like Zoom. However, after two years of intermittent lockdowns, Zoom fatigue, and the increasing need for physical interaction, Filipinos are itching to gather face-to-face.

In that case, the key is to keep gatherings small.

“Current recommendations of the DoH at Alert level 2 for indoor and outdoor gatherings is 50% and 70% respectively, so the number will primarily depend on the space provided,” she said.

This means an entire space’s seating capacity should only be half-filled if indoors, and less than three-fourths filled if outdoors.

DISTANCE, VENTILATION

If dining out, people should look for alfresco areas with social distancing, said Dr. Padua.

Jose Maria “Joey” Concepcion III, presidential adviser for entrepreneurship and founder of Go Negosyo, said in a Dec. 15 webinar that the private sector has committed to follow all protocols.

“They have pledged to uphold public health standards and safe places in their establishments, to keep watch and enforce these among their members,” he said, adding that the Filipino public should seek out these places and remain vigilant as to whether social distancing and good ventilation are maintained or not.

TEST, ISOLATE

Dr. Padua also advised testing as a precaution before and after a trip or gathering.

“Possibly isolating before and after with at least an antigen swab can help — but not totally lower the risk,” she said. “Again, antigen swabs are not highly specific. This means that once you are antigen negative, you are not necessarily negative.”

It is best to assume that everyone, even oneself, may be infected. Isolation despite testing negative would be wise.

The usual practice is to take the tests 48 hours prior to the event provided that the person will quarantine from the time of swab, she added.

A safe but happy Christmas season without a serious surge can be possible — as long as Filipinos take a proactive stance on their health.