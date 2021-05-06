In 2011, The Icon Clinic first introduced itself in the Philippines by Dr. Eric “Yappy” Yapjuangco, a board-certified plastic surgeon performing all types of plastic surgery. Ten years later, the standalone clinic in San Juan’s heart is now one of the sought-after aesthetic clinics in the country known for various types of plastic surgery and skincare procedures.

Looking back on The Icon Clinic’s humble beginnings, Doc Yappy didn’t have a considerable marketing budget to promote The Icon Clinic when starting in the early 2000s. But he saw an opportunity on the Internet to create positive buzz, as social media then was beginning to become more influential and a constant growing fixture in almost everyone’s lives.

“I can’t pay a personality to show off my results,” Eric reminisces, “so, I used Facebook and Instagram to show before and after photos of patients who underwent my procedures.”

To this day, Doc Yappy continues to proudly and confidently promote his clinic and services on social media. In the process, his efforts have drawn more than 186,000 online followers and counting. It was only a matter of time before this growing online following find their way at The Icon Clinic’s front door.

These days, The Icon Clinic offers almost all forms of plastic surgery. Two of its most in-demand procedures are Rhinoplasty, plastic surgery performed to enhance the nose, and the Brazilian Butt Lift, a procedure which makes use of a person’s excess body fat that’s extracted through liposuction and reinserted, this time in the butt, to give the patient’s posterior more oomph through added volume.

Seeing Doc Yappy’s patients’ lives turn for the better is his most significant motivator in pushing the envelope in the competitive and ever-changing aesthetics surgery industry.

“What we are most proud about the company is how we were able to grow it from zero to one of the most trusted brands in the beauty industry. Most importantly, we are proudest with how we were able to have changed and affected thousands of lives for the better,” Doc Yappy shares.

To those who have yet to visit The Icon Clinic and even for the regular customers, you can expect more of the clinic’s latest innovations.

“We commit to increasing more of our roster of thousands of satisfied patients….. for Derma, we’ll launch more relevant treatments attuned with the ever-changing beauty needs of patients,” Doc Yappy concludes.

In celebration of The Icon Clinic’s 10th year anniversary, there will be a monthly giveaway of exclusive services! If you want to join and be one of the lucky winners, all you have to do is follow @docyappy on Facebook and Instagram, comment on the giveaway posts as to why you deserve to win. Here are the prizes for each month:

March: 1 lucky winner of Rhinoplasty

April: 3 lucky winners of Ultimate Underarm Whitening

May: 3 lucky winners of Underarm Botox

June: 1 lucky winner of Breast Augmentation

July: 1 lucky winner of Thermitight

August: 1 lucky winner of Icon Luxe Facial

September: 1 lucky winner of Hydrafacial

October: 1 lucky winner of Alma Diode Hair Removal

November: 1 lucky winner of ThermiVa

December: 1 lucky winner of Brazilan Butt Lift

For more information, please visit @docyappy on Facebook and Instagram.