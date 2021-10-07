LONDON — Netflix Western The Harder They Fall opened the London Film Festival on Wednesday, with an all-star red carpet kicking off the return to glitzy in-person premieres at the annual event following a mainly virtual 2020 version.

Oscar winner Regina King, Luther star Idris Elba and Da 5 Bloods actor Jonathan Majors feature in the movie about an outlaw who joins forces with his old gang to hunt down a crime boss recently freed from jail. The movie, whose cast also includes Joker actress Zazie Beetz and Oscar nominee LaKeith Stanfield, is inspired by real-life African American cowboys.

The 65th edition of the festival will feature 159 feature films, including 21 world premieres over 12 days. Stars of hugely popular television drama Succession will also premiere its third series.

Highly anticipated films showing at the festival include Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart as the late Princess Diana, Wes Anderson’s love letter to journalism The French Dispatch, and coming-of-age drama The Tender Bar directed by George Clooney. The Tragedy of Macbeth, starring Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, will close the festival on Oct. 17. — Reuters