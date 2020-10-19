The future of a post-pandemic workplace through Lorette Theron

Many would see a psychologist as someone who engages in talk therapy. They are indeed out there, but that’s not always the case.

People who work in the field of psychology specialize in different areas like consumer, engineering, community, to name a few. There’s also a study in psychology that focuses on workplace behavior — and industrial-organizational (I/O) psychologist Lorette Theron is one of them.

An I/O psychologist shares his or her expertise to make an organization grow through talent selection and workplace productivity, among others. For Lorette, an I/O psychologist is crucial in making companies move forward in uncertain times.

“He or she needs to be able to integrate many aspects, work with individuals, groups and organizations while putting on many hats,” Lorette shares.

According to Lorette, being updated with business and social environments, and developments in I/O systems are important qualities in the industry. In an email interview with The Philippine STAR, she shares about her career path, I/O psychology and tips on how companies can thrive amid the pandemic.

Getting into the I/O industry

Based in South Africa, Lorette has 20 years of experience under her belt. She has always been drawn to understanding people and how can they grow into the best version of themselves, especially in the workplace.

“I had quite an interesting journey. I initially studied clinical/counseling psychology and then qualified as a psychometrist,” she says, looking back.

In the early 2000s, psychometrists were still unfamiliar to the public. Many organizations at that time were looking for applicants with HR qualifications instead.

“So, I ended up teaching English in Taiwan for three years. Upon my returnto my home country, I worked as a psychometrist for an I/O psychologist in the medico-legal practice. During this time, I decided to change my career and studied toward I/O Psychology instead and then qualified as an I/O psychologist,” Lorette adds.

Compared to other psychologists, an I/O psychologist focuses more on the abilities of a professional. Lorette explains that it’s also about helping employees and organizations grow into the best version of themselves.

“In my view, the I/O psychologist focuses on the untapped potential of an individual and, overall, the field is more positive than looking for abnormalities in people,” she explains. “He or she needs to be able to integrate many aspects and work with individuals, groups and organizations. Other psychologists usually find a niche that they refine for individuals and groups.”

Moving forward in times of crisis

According to the American Psychological Association, I/O psychologists are crucial in helping organizations move forward in the new normal. Lorette echoes this thought, stating that it’s their responsibility to develop a more flexible working environment.

“The recruitment and selection of employees will change, new competencies will emerge, the psychological contract between employer and employee will change, there will be a bigger emphasis on work-life balance, the mental well-being of the employee will become a priority,” she explains. “Developing authentic leadership and instilling trust through supportive management can reduce stress and increase engagement and productivity.

For Lorette, an effective leader in times of crisis has the following qualities — making clear decisions, seeing opportunities in adversity, creating innovative solutions in ensuring the organization’s stability, providing structure to employees and responding adequately.

“Qualities that are deemed ineffective are impulsivity, over-emotional responses, irrationality, indifference or wishing the problem away,” she adds.

The pandemic can be considered as a test for leaders in companies worldwide. However, it’s also the time for companies to discover methods on how they can grow while ensuring the safety of every employee.

“There are immediate factors, such as the safety of employees and the appointment of decisive roles (such as crisis managers) that need to be in place based on logical-analytical reasoning,” Lorette says, as she discussed the factors of making effective decisions in times of crisis.

“There also needs to be the long-term impact and the transformation of the business in a time of crisis that needs to be taken into account. For instance, how can the organization grow and learn from this,” she adds.

At the same time, teamwork and employee engagement are key factors for workplaces to thrive amid difficult times. “By developing an understanding of oneself and others in your team, behaviors and thoughts become more transparent, criticism can be constructive, and each person can contribute their part towards the goal or overall strategy,” Lorette shares.

As we move towards an uncertain future, Lorette sees the office as an experience instead of a place to work. The workplace will also evolve as a balance between home, virtual and physical.

“Employees will be able to choose to work from home or go to the office, while the office needs to provide what the WFH does not provide,” she adds. “The physical office will still have a purpose for collaboration, learning, connection, socializing and essential roles. People will come together for high-intensity sessions and the design of the workspace will adapt.”

As organizations continue to evolve in this environment, Lorette is confident that leaders will come to master the essential mindsets and qualities needed to make the new workplace a significant contributor to the economy.

Catch Lorette Theron in “Leading in Turbulent Times – Discover and Develop an Effective Mindset,” a 60-minute webinar presented by The People at Work and BusinessWorld on Oct. 28. Register now at https://bit.ly/36wQP4f before all the tickets run out.