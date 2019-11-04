The Final Pitch focuses on real estate for its 5th season

BUSINESS reality show The Final Pitch launches its 5th season with the theme, “Real Estate and Livable Cities,” a marked departure from its usual theme-less seasons where assorted start-ups pitch their way to a probable investment.

This time, the show will feature landowners and entrepreneurs who will “pitch their properties and businesses to a panel of investor-judges who are looking to own a piece of their properties or companies,” according to a press release.

“For the first time ever, we will be producing a season with a theme. [The 5th season] will be the first season focused on real estate projects, urban solutions, and property technologies that contribute to the livability and sustainability of our cities,” John Aguilar, President and CEO of Streetpark Productions, said in a release.

Mr. Aguilar also hosts the program.

The theme, he said during a press conference on Oct. 30 at the Hexagon Lounge in Makati City, has them returning to their roots as Mr. Aguilar also produced Philippine Realty TV, a real estate TV show which recently concluded its 17th season.

For this season, the show will have five investor-judges: Victor Consunji, CEO of Victor Consunji Development Corp.; Cary Lagdameo, first vice-president of Davao-based Damosa Land Inc.; Cesar Wee Jr., President of Wee Community Developers Inc.; Jet Yu, founder and CEO of Prime Philippines, a real-estate consultancy firm; and George Royeca, chief transport advocate of motorcycle-hailing service, Angkas.









Mr. Yu had previously been an investor-judge in the show’s 2nd season.

Aside from the judges, the show has also tapped two mentors to guide the finalists in the different aspects of their business proposals: Amor Maclang, public engagement head of the Urban Land Institute and co-founder of GeiserMaclang Marketing Communications Inc., and Hardy Lipana, President and CEO of Conveyance Realty Services Inc.

LOOKING FOR PITCHES

The Final Pitch Season 5 will start filming in November and will begin airing in early 2020. The show is currently looking for pitches from property owners or their representatives or business owner who may have solutions to make cities in the Philippines more liveable.

“Whether for sale or joint venture, we are looking for properties across the Philippines ranging from raw land, buildings, islands, even prime properties in the metro,” Mr. Aguilar said.

He added that their main criteria to even consider an application is that the land title should be clear and free of encumbrances.

“Properties or projects with an existing prospectus or highest and best land-use study are preferred but not required,” Mr. Aguilar said, before noting that if the plot of land is for sale, it should be “at least 20% below market value, otherwise we won’t even consider it.”

For businesses that want to pitch, they have to have technology or solutions “that make for livable cities — green and sustainable building materials and technologies, clean energy, smart homes, and property technology start-ups,” said the release.

Businesses that provide solutions that improve people’s quality of living “particularly those that address safety, hygiene, healthcare, the environment, recreation, public transport, and access to goods and services will also be considered,” the release added.

Entrepreneurs must have at least a minimum viable product or prototype to even be considered.

BEYOND FIVE SEASONS

The Final Pitch may have five seasons under its belt but Mr. Aguilar said during the press conference that they are planning to make the show regional and eventually global.

“I feel that this show is something that is going to scale not just around the region but globally,” he said.

This year, according to Monica Hipolito-Aguilar, co-executive producer of the show, they will be pitching the show to different countries in Southeast Asia as they plan to have a season next year which will have regional investor-judges and contestants from around the region.

Those who are interested in joining the show may log-on to thefinalpitch.ph/application. Deadline for submission of entries is on Nov. 11. — Zsarlene B. Chua