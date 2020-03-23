The fast and conscientious Porsche Taycan 1 of 2

“SPORTS CAR” and “environment-friendly” do not usually appear in the same sentence and are, in fact, largely dichotomous concepts. But Stuttgart-headquartered Porsche has a clear goal for itself: To become the most sustainable premium sports car manufacturer in the world. The brand is inventing and implementing measures across its entire value chain to avoid (or, at least, reduce) CO 2 emissions.

Nothing more clearly embodies this aspiration than the company’s first all-electric sports car, the Porsche Taycan, and its “bespoke, CO 2 -neutral production facility” in Zuffenhausen.

The all-new Taycan’s fully electric powertrain, of course, produces no emission. The first batch of the model is arriving in some markets, with more arrivals to follow across the globe. Included among the markets where the Taycan will be introduced is the Philippines.

The Taycan is seen to usher in a new era of “networked and flexible” automotive production. At the Zuffenhausen plant, Porsche is using electricity from renewable sources and bio-gas to generate heat. It also employs automated guided vehicle systems instead of traditional conveyor belts to transport components and vehicles from station to station. Even the new production buildings are designed to be extremely energy-efficient too — — adopting green rail transportation solutions and increasing their reliance on electric-powered logistics trucks. All told, the production facility “sets new standards in terms of energy efficiency and environmental friendliness.”

Said Oliver Blume, chairman of the executive board of Porsche AG, “We have a level of responsibility for the environment and society. Production of the Taycan is already carbon-neutral. Heritage meets the future at our parent plant in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, which is the heart of the brand.”

The company is “committed to the climate protection targets agreed in Paris in December 2015” and recognizes its “clear responsibility” to cut down on harmful emissions, added Albrecht Reimold, a member of the executive board for production and logistics. He clarified that “sustainability strategy goes much further than decarbonization. Porsche is pursuing the goal of a zero-impact factory — production without any negative impact on the environment,” he said.









The production of the Taycan also sees 1,500 new jobs being created at the Zuffenhausen site, demonstrating that electric-powered mobility is generating employment at Porsche. And even while the company was still constructing the factory and preparing for operations, Porsche had already implemented an unprecedented training program that familiarized employees with the unique aspects of electric vehicles.

The advanced methods used in producing the Taycan, as well as its features, are currently setting the benchmark in sustainability and digitalization. “We promised a true Porsche for the age of electromobility — a fascinating sports car that not only excites in terms of its technology and driving dynamics, but also sparks a passion in people all over the world, just like its legendary predecessors have done. Now we are delivering on this promise,” asserted Michael Steiner, a member of the executive board of Porsche AG’s research and development.

The Taycan, which pairs typical Porsche performance and connectivity with everyday usability, is available in three versions.

The flagship Taycan Turbo S version can generate up to 761ps and has a combined power consumption of 26.9kWh/100 km. It has no CO 2 emissions on overboost power (when used with Launch Control). The sports car accelerates from zero to 100kph in 2.8 seconds and has a driving range of up to 412 kilometers.

The Taycan Turbo can deliver up to 680ps and has a combined power consumption of 26kWh/100 km, with no CO 2 emissions. It can sprint from zero to 100kph in 3.2 seconds and has a range of up to 450 kilometers. The top speed of the Taycan Turbo S and Taycan Turbo is 260kph.

Joining the two versions is the Taycan 4S — the entry-level variant. Available in the Taycan 4S are two battery sizes. The standard Performance battery can put out as much as 530ps and a combined power consumption of 24.6kWh/100 km, with no CO 2 emissions. Driving range is estimated at 407 kilometers.

Referring to the Taycan as a “new Porsche icon,” Mr. Blume said, “It is different to our previous vehicles, yet is still a typical Porsche — innovative, sporty and emotive.”

















