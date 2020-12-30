The exceptional home for families in the south

1 of 11

Create timeless moments with your family at Likha Residences

The home is valued now more than ever as people go out less often for work or leisure. Thus, many get to spend most of their time with their families at the comforts of their homes. Besides, what makes a home, however grand or sophisticated it may be, is how it brings family members to bond together as well as to relax and unwind. For the established modern family, there is a place that makes it possible to create moments that they will cherish for a lifetime.

Built by PHINMA Properties, Likha Residences is the perfect home for established professionals to create new stories for their families. The exclusive Likha Residences offers three-storey townhomes with a floor area of 237.85 square meters, that inspire limitless bonding opportunities and fine living.

“Our vision is for families to come together and be close-knit, just like what the Southern living imbibes. Those are the memories we want families to make in Likha Residences,” Enrique M. Moran, Assistant Vice-President of Operations — Prism of PHINMA Properties, said.

With its timeless design and accommodating space, coupled with strong security, excellent service, and proximity to business and leisure centers, Likha Residences assures prospect homeowners of a reliable home investment with a value that will steadily grow along with their families.

Drawing inspiration from Filipino architecture and design aesthetics, the townhomes of Likha Residences are built from enduring and quality materials that evoke an ageless character that resonates from one generation to another. Complementing these intricately designed units are its finely designed amenities, namely the clubhouse, multi-function hall, lounging deck, swimming pool, fitness gym, and playground.

What also makes Likha Residences a great investment for families is the security it assures for tenants. Likha Residences is structured to be a safe and secure community that encourages a sense of comfort and certainty. With 24-hour roving security and double-gated boundaries surrounding Likha Residences, families can enjoy high-end and close-knit living with peace of mind.

Aside from homegrown design, Likha Residences also draws inspiration from the distinct and innate hospitality of Filipinos. With residents at the center of what it does, Likha has an approachable team that is committed to impeccable service that will help foster and nurture the well-being of families.

Nestled in the south of the Metro, Likha Residences allows families to experience the joys of luxe southern living while striding with ease between bustling cities and relaxing vacation spots, allowing families to create treasured moments.

Located at Cupang, Muntinlupa City, the upscale development is close to malls like Alabang Town Center, Festival Mall Alabang, and Santana Grove; schools like De La Salle Santiago Zobel, Paref Southridge School, and San Beda Alabang; and the Asian Hospital & Medical Center. Moreover, Likha Residences is within reach of the prestigious business districts of Metro Manila such as the Makati Central Business District, Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, and Filinvest City in Alabang.

With all these perks and features, Likha Residences perfectly bundles exceptional family living and bonding, reliable security and service, and easy accessibility together into a home that is worth one’s hard-earned investment. “We would like future residents of Likha to feel that they are buying a good investment. Ultimately, we want Likha to become a standard of Filipino homes for the Filipino family,” Raphael B. Felix, President & CEO of PHINMA Properties, said.

As of December 2020, PHINMA Properties has started realizing stories at Likha Residences, with two model units fully complete. A blessing and ribbon cutting for these units were held last Dec. 12. In addition, four other units are halfway complete. Land development, meanwhile, is 84% complete, and the entire project is at 10.11%.

Likha’s model units are now open to the public for viewing. Call (02) 8535 6800 or (+63) 917-535-6800, or e-mail inquiries@phinma.com.ph to schedule a safe home tour at Likha Residences, located at Km 19 West Service Road, Cupang, Muntinlupa City. Visit http://phinmaproperties.com/ for more details.