‘The Demolition Man’ Lausa to parade MMA wares in Brave CF

“THE Demolition Man” is back in mixed martial arts (MMA).

Iloilo native Jenel Lausa is returning to MMA after signing a multi-bout deal with Brave Combat Federation (CF).

A champion boxer and mixed martial artist, Mr. Lausa, 32, is looking to resume his stalled MMA career and leave his mark in the Bahrain-based promotion.

Mr. Lausa was last seen in action in 2018, where he lost to Japanese Yuta Sasaki in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

He fought in the UFC four times, finishing with a 1-3 record.

Advertisement

“I’ve been missing the MMA cage for too long. I’m so excited to share that I’m joining Brave Combat Federation, the fastest-growing MMA organization in the world. I will represent the Philippines in the biggest Asian event and I’m looking forward to my return to competition,” wrote Mr. Lausa on his Facebook page of his decision to sign with Brave.

“Coming back to mixed martial arts is really something that I look forward to. I am very grateful for this opportunity, and I value the trust that Brave CF has given me.”

Mr. Lausa holds a professional MMA record of 7-5 with two knockouts wins and two by way of submission. He once held the Pacific Xtreme Combat flyweight title by defeating Team Lakay’s Crisanto Pitpitunge via split decision in 2016.

He is also an accomplished boxer, holding a perfect 10-0-1 record with six knockouts. He captured the Philippine Boxing Federation Super Bantamweight Championship in 2016 and then clinched the Global Boxing Organization Asia-Pacific Super Featherweight Title three years later. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo