The CEO Summit to be held in Baguio City in April has received a warm response from leading names in technology.

The much-awaited face-to-face conference post-pandemic will be held at the Baguio Country Club from April 3 to 6, 2022 with this year’s theme as “4IR Ready: The Era of Digital Transformation.” Over 200 business leaders, industry experts, and C-level executives are expected to gather in the City of Pines for four days of thought-provoking talks and exchange of views.

DTI – CAR Regional Director, Juliet Palpal Lucas enthused: “We welcome the CEO Summit 2022 in the Creative City, Baguio. This is a timely and significant event just as the economy is set to get back better from the impact of the pandemic. We are excited to listen to remarkable speakers that are coming for the conference to pitch in trendy technologies and innovative solutions which our business leaders today will surely benefit from.”

Angelo Cenon Valdez, Harper, and Hill Conference and Exhibition, Inc. Managing Director and summit organizer, shared: “We saw the strong need for a face-to-face gathering after two years of doing virtual conferences brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. And where else should we kick it off but in Baguio, the smart city of the North? We want to create a relaxing atmosphere behind the exchange of opinions and sharing of insights between top conglomerates during the conference.”

The summit is highly supported by the Department of Trade and Industry — Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) which will showcase MicroSME PhilExport products to create access to large businesses participating in the event.

Technology and top companies confirm participation

917Ventures, Globe’s corporate venture builder and home to some of the most successful digital pioneers like GCash, KonsultaMD, Adspark, and many more, confirmed participation in the summit.

Natasha Dawn Bautista, 917Ventures’ Head of Growth and Programs Group said, “Conferences like the CEO Summit are a great platform to sharpen our knowledge and skills, bump into old connections & create new ones, and celebrate the excellence of the Filipinos. I’m looking forward to this year’s summit!”

Crypto Master Traders, Inc., President, and CEO, James Sali Dongla shared, “This is the first time we are joining the CEO Summit and we are excited to showcase our technology solution called ServiCoin, a cryptocurrency which I believe will revolutionize the payment systems for many services and businesses today.”

The CEO Summit’s main highlight will be the presentations of brilliant speakers which will focus on four topic tracks on digital transformation — Opportunities for Growth, Collaborative Governance, Transformative Leadership, and the Future of Smart Cities.

For more information on how to participate in the CEO Summit 2022, please contact HRTech500, visit www.ceoasiasummit.com, or email cris@harperandhill.com.

