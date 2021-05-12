Are you ready to reinvent the future of HR?

CPHR Philippines, in partnership with Circa Logica Group, will host the 3rd Philippine HR Assembly, the biggest online assembly of HR leaders and professionals across industries, with the theme “HUMANIZE: Reinventing the Future of HR” on May 19-20, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

1 of 3

As we continuously navigate through this time of uncertainty, one thing is for certain, the HR Profession is at the forefront and being relied upon to lead organizations through these unprecedented times. HR Professionals are being called on to provide expertise and advice with little to no time to plan given the continual changes to employment standards and government and health care expectations. Leading us to the right pathway are Chartered Professionals in Human Resources together with our guest speakers: Francis Kong, one of the most respected business speakers in the Philippines, Dr. Ma. Teresita S. Cucueco of the Department of Labor and Employment, and Atty. Joan Therese Medalla of the National Privacy Commission.

This two-day online event will not only help participants accelerate the workplace transformation but will also improve agility via digitalization, gain a competitive edge, and transcend the business disruptions into breakthrough innovations.

This event is co-presented by JobStreet Philippines, Pocket Mentor, Puritan’s Pride Philippines, ZENVAREX Business Consultancy Services, COCA-COLA Beverages Philippines, Trainovate™, Globe myBusiness, El Puerto Marina Beach Resort, Zip HR, and Talentprobe.

Staying true to our commitment to empowering the HR Profession, attendance at the Philippine HR Assembly is a free-for-all.

RESERVE YOUR SEAT NOW: https://philhrassembly.com/register/.