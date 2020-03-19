The beauty of aging

Virginia Woolf once wrote, “I don’t believe in aging. I believe in forever altering one’s aspect to the sun.”

Does age matter? “Only if you are a wine!” This witty retort was printed on a T-shirt worn by a youthful lady who looked 20 years younger. Age is not just based on the birth date. It is an attitude, a state of mind. It is relative and depends on one’s projection and the viewer’s perception.

The aura of youth or age reflects the individual’s state of mind. One’s physical appearance improves when he thinks and acts young (but not too young.) The state of mind is more important than one’s chronological age. One can defy the clock and the calendar indefinitely by having a healthy and open attitude in life.

Experience — in relationships, career, and travel — broadens the individual’s perspective and hastens maturity. Exposure to the finer things in life gives the person a certain degree of polish and sophistication. The mind absorbs new sensations and images and stores them in a data bank. For future Reference.

Sometimes, the downside of the growth and maturation process is the loss of a childlike wonder. At the extreme, he can become a cynic — one who is unable to enjoy the simple pleasures of life. He acquires the air of someone who has seen it all, done it all. Nothing lasts. Nothing is exciting anymore. Nonchalance and cynicism can age the individual more quickly than the ravages of time. The eyes reveal a cool wariness and weariness. Ho hum. What else is new?

Eternally young people and children share particular qualities — spontaneity and adventure, wide-eyed curiosity, delightful innocence and refreshing simplicity. They project an attractive aura of vitality and convey youth and agelessness — despite a few laugh lines and extra pounds. Is there an antidote for aging?









People are afraid of growing older. To stop time, some resort to quick fixes such as geriatric pills, Botox injections and fillers, and rejuvenation treatments and stem cell therapy, hair transplants. Others undergo cosmetic surgery in progressive stages to preserve their youthful looks. There is nothing wrong in wanting to look and feel good — for as long as possible. Why not? With advances in modern science and the discovery of anti-aging serums, it is possible to prolong the state of youth.

Medical tourism continues to grow.

The beauty and wellness industry is thriving because there is a big demand. Throughout the world, people seek the specialists and undergo expensive procedures. Halting the physical side of the aging process indefinitely is only one of the challenges of research scientists.

However, during this critical time, the urgent, most significant and essential research would be the discovery of vaccines for the prevention and cure, and the eventual eradication of diseases.

The most vulnerable are the seniors and the elderly relatives. Although some seniors may look much younger, they are clustered with the chronological age group of the 60 plus. Ironically, not all the biological organ systems are still young.

On the lighter side of things, here are some thoughts on beauty and age. The authors have retained the spark and spunk of youth.

“It’s sad to grow old, but nice to ripen.”

— Brigitte Bardot,

French actress (b.1934)

“Beauty is accepting what you are and how old you are.”

— Sophia Loren,

Italian actress (b.1934)

“We turn not older with years, but newer every day.”

— Emily Dickinson,

American poet (1830-1886)

MARIA VICTORIA RUFINO is an artist, writer and businesswoman. She is president and executive producer of Maverick Productions.

