TESDA promoting online farming courses to OFWs

OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS (OFWs) have been declared a target market for online farming courses, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) said.

In a statement Wednesday, TESDA Director-General Isidro S. Lapeña said agriculture was among the TESDA offerings that had little take-up from OFWs.

“There are some courses that are yet to have more OFW-enrollees like lifelong learning skills, agriculture, (and) information and communication technology,” Mr. Lapeña said.

TESDA said it had 2,679 enrollees in its fruit grower’s course at the end of 2020, adding that face-to-face training in the agri-fishery sector is also available apart from online courses.

TESDA said online tourism courses are the most in demand among returning OFWs.

Advertisement

TESDA estimates that 23,818 OFWs or their dependents enrolled in tourism courses between March and December 2020, followed by the human health/healthcare courses with 12,368, and entrepreneurship with 11,416. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave