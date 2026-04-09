Anker’s new soundcore outdoor speakers now available in the Philippines

ANKER INNOVATIONS’ premium audio brand soundcore has launched its latest outdoor speakers in the Philippines.

The Boom 3i and Boom Go 3i are priced at P2,995 and P5,995, respectively, and can be purchased through the brand’s website and official stores on Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop.

The Boom 3i is a Bluetooth 5.3 speaker that has an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. It features a floating design that keeps the speaker upright in the water and promises up to 16 hours of playtime.

It is available in three colors: Jungle Green, Deep Ocean Blue, and Adventurer Black.

“Additionally, it can withstand immersion to a depth of 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. Designed with a protective coating, the Boom 3i offers five times the saltwater resistance of conventional speakers and has been tested for up to 2,400 hours of salt spray without corrosion. It can also withstand being dropped from up to 1 meter onto concrete, ideal for rowdy beach parties,” the brand said.

The Boom 3i features a 40-watt, 3.7 x 2-inch woofer combined with a 10-watt, 0.65-inch tweeter and a pair of bass radiators.

“Equipped with soundcore’s BassUp 2.0 technology, when enabled, the Boom 3i increases bass output by 3dB — delivering two times more bass than similarly sized competitive models… To make things even more immersive, it supports TrueWireless Stereo pairing, allowing users to connect two speakers for true left-right stereo sound and double the volume.”

The speakers also have a user-programmable LED light show on the bass radiators on the left and right sides of the unit. With the soundcore app, users can access EQ customization, lighting controls, and smart functions like the emergency alarm and voice amplifier.

On the other hand, the Boom Go 3i is a palm-sized speaker designed for on-the-go use. It has up to 22 hours of battery life, IP68 water and dust resistance, and a dual-mode mount strap system. — BVR