Global tech brand POCO is ending the first quarter with the release of its new midrange lineup, the POCO X8 Pro Series, which consists of two devices: the POCO X8 Pro Max and the POCO X8 Pro.

The new series is promised to deliver a flagship-level experience at a more accessible price point, continuing the brand’s core proposition since its debut in 2018.

In this review, I spent around a week to delve into the phone’s performance, battery capability, and its camera and screen performance.

For starters, the key specs of the POCO X8 Pro include a MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra processor, paired with a 6,500mAh battery capacity.

It also comes with a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 50-megapixel main camera.

The review unit is in black, and comes with 512 gigabytes (GB) of storage capacity and 12GB of random access memory (RAM), extendable up to 12GB via virtual RAM.

In terms of design, the device adopts a minimalist aesthetic, featuring a metal frame and Gorilla Glass 7i front that give it a premium feel.

PERFORMANCE

To test the performance of the POCO X8 Pro, I ran some of the country’s most popular mobile games and multimedia apps.

Throughout the course of the test, the device was set to performance mode, and the 12GB virtual RAM was enabled to maximize its capability.

The POCO X8 Pro scored 1.8 million points on the AnTuTu Benchmark, indicating that it is a high-performing device made possible by its 4-nanometer Dimensity 8500-Ultra chip.

I played Mobile Legends: Bang Bang with the device on maxed-out settings. As expected, since the game is not graphically intensive, the experience was stable throughout, with no noticeable lag or frame drops.

For Genshin Impact, a more demanding title, the phone was capable of running at high settings with generally stable performance. However, occasional frame rate dips were observed during extended gameplay sessions.

App loading and multitasking were smooth, with no noticeable slowdowns.

As for its thermal performance, based on testing, the phone ranges between 37°C to 39°C when browsing or using multimedia apps.

However, during AnTuTu testing and gameplay, it can reach up to 43°C, which may feel warm if used for a longer period. Is it concerning? Not really, as it is still within the moderate range, and the heat may not be as noticeable when using a phone case.

POCO said that the X8 Pro has its 3D dual-layer IceLoop cooling system to dissipate heat, which promises to reduce temperatures by up to 3°C.

CAMERA

The POCO X8 Pro features a triple-camera setup, consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 20MP front camera.

While the device is not positioned as a camera-centric phone, the main camera is capable of capturing decent photos and videos. Images tend to lean toward a cooler white balance, with a good level of detail.

One limitation observed was in close-up shots, where the camera struggled to maintain sharp focus on the subject.

The ultra-wide camera produces images with a similar color profile, though with a noticeable drop in detail.

For selfies, the front camera applies a slight tone-up effect by default, producing images suitable for posting without further editing.

A personal favorite of mine is the main camera’s video performance. It is very stable and can be a good alternative for vlogging, as it is equipped with optical image stabilization. The details are quite decent, although the white balance leans cooler than I prefer.

SCREEN AND BATTERY

A personal favorite feature of the phone is its battery performance.

Its 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery is more than enough to last for more than a day.

Charging does not take too long, as it is capable of up to 100W charging, which based on experience can fully charge the device from 0% to 100% in about 1 hour and 10 minutes.

It is also capable of 27W reverse charging.

POCO did not disclose if the device has bypass charging.

Meanwhile, the POCO X8 Pro display can reach up to 3,500 nits of brightness due to its 1.5K AMOLED panel.

It is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, along with various TÜV Rheinland certifications for eye protection.

Based on experience, the display is crisp and provides great detail, especially when viewing high-resolution videos.

It also has Widevine L1 support, making it capable of playing high-quality video on most streaming platforms.

Other key specs of the POCO X8 Pro include IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

This means it can withstand submersion of up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes in freshwater. However, it is not recommended to use it in saltwater or pool environments.

VERDICT

As for my final verdict, I am personally surprised by how well-rounded the POCO X8 Pro is. The brand did not hold back on other key features despite having a high-performing chip under the hood.

This is definitely a good catch and a strong value-for-money option, especially if you are able to get it at its introductory price of ₱15,499 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, originally priced at ₱18,999.

The larger variants, 8GB + 512GB and 12GB + 512GB, have launch prices of ₱16,599 and ₱17,499, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Iron Man Edition of the POCO X8 Pro has an introductory price of ₱18,999 for the 12+512GB storage variant, originally priced at ₱22,999.

As a suggestion, the 12GB + 512GB variant is a practical choice, as the storage is doubled by just adding P2000.

The POCO X8 Pro and the POCO X8 Pro Max are already available on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.

The early bird sale is expected to last until March 26. — Edg Adrian A. Eva