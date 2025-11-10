Philips Home Access unveiled its latest and most advanced smart door lock on Friday, offering a range of unlocking features tailored for all kinds of users. The new model is set to hit the market during the 11.11 November sale.

Called the DDL902-MFVP-11HWS smart door lock, it is priced at ₱88,000 and will be available on Philip Home Access’s flagship store on Lazada, with 10 units for pre-sale and more limited units available during the actual sale.

If purchased during the 11.11 sale, the smart lock model comes with a free video doorbell, free installation, and a three-year extended warranty, totaling P25,000 worth of freebies, Avelyn B. Lim, vice president of Larx Trading, said.

Lazada may also offer vouchers for additional discounts, she added.

The new smart lock model is equipped with palm vein and 3D face recognition, along with six other unlocking methods, making it an all-in-one solution to the common pain points of other smart locks, the vice president said.

“So the palm vein is not only precise and secure but also offers touch-free benefits,” Ms. Lim said during the launch event.

“It overcomes issues usually encountered by older people when using fingerprints, which can be difficult for scanners to read when the skin is (too) dry. So, this smart lock is definitely ideal for the whole family,” she also said.

The smart door lock is also equipped with three cameras capable of night vision and panoramic view, and a wireless charging feature for easier recharging when the device runs low on battery.

Its lithium polymer battery can last up to three months and can still be opened manually if the battery runs out.

With the new model’s jam-packed features, its use will be highly favorable for big families, as is common in many households in the country, since the smart lock also has an app feature, Richard C. Ang, president of Larx Trading, said.

“In the Philippines, the average household usually has around four to five people,” Mr. Ang said during the event in both English and Filipino.

“Even if only one person has the key and you’re a family of five, you can simply give access to everyone. That’s the convenience. And there’s no need to create duplicate keys anymore,” he added.

Mr. Ang said that more Filipino residents are already considering switching to smart door locks, not only for security but also for their convenience.

At Philip Home Access alone, the company sells over a thousand units across all models each month, he said. — Edg Adrian A. Eva