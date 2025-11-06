MONTBLANC has introduced its Digital Paper device, which aims to bring the physical experience of writing to the digital realm.

The Montblanc Digital Paper is an e-ink tablet that is accompanied by the Digital Pen that is modeled on the design of its Meisterstück. It is ideal for note-taking, writing, and annotating presentations, e-books and documents, the brand said.

There are no local pricing and availability details yet, but the device retails for $975, based on Montblanc’s website.

“While digital tools provide efficiency and convenience, handwriting offers a more immersive, reflective, and emotionally rich experience. It can ground us and inspire us in an increasingly fast-paced world. With the Montblanc Digital Paper, we have found a way to retain all the special qualities of writing by hand, while recognizing the need for boundless space and effortless digital collaboration,” Felix Obschonka, Montblanc director of new technologies, said in a statement.

The brand said the device brings the signature Montblanc writing experience to life as the Digital Pen is equipped with three interchangeable pen tips that each mimic a different paper texture, depending on users’ personal handwriting preference.

“Writing on the Montblanc Digital Paper’s high-resolution electronic ink display delivers a realistic feel of paper and a haptic experience that embodies the tactile feeling of handwriting with a traditional Montblanc writing instrument,” it said.

The Digital Paper also comes with smart features, including a search function with handwriting recognition and templates. Files can also be shared and received via e-mail, USB-C, or by using the companion apps connected to the Montblanc Cloud.

It comes in a lightweight aluminum metal case available in Mystery Black, Elixir Gold and Cool Grey colors, as well as a calf leather side bar debossed with the Montblanc emblem.

Optional smart leather covers are also available in seasonal colors and can be customized.

Based on the brand’s website, The Montblanc Digital Paper works via a companion app that supports both iOS 15 and Android 14 or higher. It has a 3,740mAh battery, with charging done via USB-C, and also comes with 64GB storage.

Montblanc is available at Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Rustan’s Cebu, Greenbelt 5, and Solaire Resort Entertainment City. — BVR