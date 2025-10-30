Canon Marketing (Philippines), Inc. said it aims to expand customer engagement by promoting its business solutions alongside hardware products.

“We, Canon, provide the solutions, not just the hardware,” Canon Marketing (Philippines) Inc. Office Imaging Products Director Kenichiro Kitamura told reporters in a press conference.

“Canon is known as the hardware, but we also provide solutions that cater to all businesses, especially Philippine SMEs (small, and medium enterprises),” he added.

Although the multibillion-dollar company is known for its extensive product lines of digital imaging devices, Canon also offers services that help streamline business processes.

Among the business solutions are digitization services, which ensure all documents are digitally accessible, and document process outsourcing that helps turn data into “business intelligence”.

“Our solution can be customized. It’s not one package. We can customize based on the customers and the process,” Mr. Kitamura said.

“For example, solutions to improve customer efficiency or process. Our solution can be customized for all business styles. So customization is the key,” he added.

The pandemic is one of the factors that has motivated Canon to explore more opportunities in providing business solutions, according to Canon Singapore Pte. Ltd. Senior Vice President Norihiro Katagiri.

“Through this experience of COVID, we really, you know, [became] closer to the customer or even more than before,” he said. “You know, not only for Asia, but also Canon globally, we largely focused, we need to study, we need to understand more customers.”

In a separate interview in 2023, the company said it aims to become a P5.5-billion solutions-selling firm by 2026 through its expanded automated business imaging offerings.

Backing this statement, Anuj Aggarwal, president and chief executive of Canon Marketing (Philippines), noted that the company is seeing “growth” in the country’s market in the following years.

“We have been growing more than double-digit in the last couple of years, and we target to grow more than double-digit in the next few years,” he said. — Almira Louise S. Martinez