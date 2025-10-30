ANKER INNOVATIONS’ premium audio brand soundcore has launched the R60i NC true wireless earbuds in the Philippines.

The earphones are priced at P1,795 and are now available exclusively on its Shopee store. They will be sold across all platforms starting Nov. 8.

The brand said the new earbuds feature significant upgrades from their predecessor, the R50i NC.

“As the first R-Series earphones with Hi-Res Audio certification and LDAC (Lossless Digital Audio Codec) support, the R60i NC sets a new benchmark for affordable premium sound with tons of new and improved features,” it said.

The R60i NC promises up to 40 hours of battery life with active noise cancelling (ANC), and up to 50 hours when the ANC is turned off.

“Its ANC also jumps from -42dB to -52dB ANC, raising the bar and making it one of the strongest in its category. Using Helmholtz resonance chambers and four high-precision microphones, its intelligent algorithm dynamically analyzes your environment every 0.007 seconds to maintain uninterrupted calm wherever life takes you,” Anker said.

“It also features an 11mm titanium-coated driver with a 0.2mm magnetic gap, so you can enjoy deep bass, delivering a rich and immersive listening experience.”

The earphones also have artificial intelligence (AI) translation support for over 100 languages and dialects and can translate real-time and face-to-face conversations via its AI assistant feature called Anka.

“With its 6-mic AI Clear Call system that optimizes voice pickup and its multi-point connection, the R60i NC is also a perfect companion for busy students who attend online classes and remote workers who jump into video calls, who need to seamlessly change devices,” the brand added. — BVR