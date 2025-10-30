GARMIN’S latest Venu smartwatch, the Venu 4, is now available in the Philippines.

It has a suggested retail price starting at P33,290 and can be purchased at all Garmin Brand Stores and online through the brand’s official online stores in Kinetic, Shopee, and Lazada.

The Venu 4 is equipped with new health, fitness and accessibility features to help users track health trends and lifestyle changes.

“We designed Venu 4 to be a personal on-wrist fitness and wellness coach. This premium smartwatch helps users learn even more about their body, provides data-driven insights into how their choices are affecting their health and holds them accountable so they can reach their goals with greater ease,” Garmin Vice-President of Consumer Sales and Marketing Susan Lyman said.

Among the new features of the watch are advanced sleep metrics monitoring and the ability to log and track behaviors to see how they impact health metrics.

Meanwhile, the new Garmin Fitness Coach also provides personalized workouts for over 25 different fitness activities.

“These heart rate and duration-based workouts will adjust daily based on activity history, sleep and recovery. Users can set up a Garmin Fitness Coach plan to receive tailored workouts and track their progress in the Garmin Connect app. If users don’t set up a plan, they will still get daily suggested workouts for different fitness activities,” the brand said.

“For those doing several activities in one workout, the mixed session activity profile tracks multiple activities in one session rather than saving separate activities.”

The Venu 4, which is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes and several colorways, also features a metal design. Users can use leather or silicone bands.

“Both sizes feature a built-in LED flashlight for greater visibility in the dark, plus a speaker and microphone to make and take calls from the watch when it’s paired with a compatible iPhone or Android smartphone and use the phone’s voice assistant to respond to text messages. Certain voice commands, like “start a running activity” and “set timer for 5 minutes” can also be activated right from the watch — no phone connected required,” Garmin said.

It has up to 12 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. — BVR